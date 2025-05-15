Cyclonic circulation vs cyclonic storm: Met official debunks the two as Cyclone Shakti fake news spreads panic

1 4 All images from TT archieves

In the wake of widespread misinformation about a so-called cyclone – Shakti – circulating across social media platforms, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a strong clarification, urging the public not to panic and to understand the critical difference between a cyclonic circulation and a cyclonic storm.

Habibur Rahman Biswas, head of the Forecast Centre at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata, told My Kolkata that many people mistake any mention of the word ‘cyclonic’ as an imminent threat of a cyclone, which is not the case.

“Cyclonic circulation is an upper-air feature. It may occur at different heights — say at 1.5km, 3.1km or even 7.6km above the ground. At that level, winds circulate in an anti-clockwise pattern. This is what we call cyclonic circulation. It has an influence on weather patterns, but doesn’t necessarily lead to a cyclone or have any severe impact on the ground,” Biswas explained.

In contrast, a cyclonic storm is a far more intense and dangerous system. “A cyclonic storm is a well-defined low-pressure system that forms at the surface level and extends upward. The pressure at the centre is significantly lower compared to the surrounding areas — often a difference of over 10 millibars — and this causes high surface winds and can lead to destructive weather conditions,” he said.

To help decode the terminology for the general public, Biswas simplified the distinction. “A cyclonic circulation is circulation of air at higher altitudes – generally not harmful, while a cyclonic storm is a surface-level, intense low-pressure system with high winds and potentially damaging effects. The misuse or misunderstanding of these terms can create unnecessary panic,” he said.

Biswas also confirmed that, as of now, the IMD has issued no cyclone warnings. “If there is any indication of cyclone formation, it will be officially communicated through our bulletins,” he stressed.

His comments come as a necessary counter to the recent news sparked by rumours of a system called Cyclone Shakti. As reported by The Telegraph Online, the IMD has categorically dismissed these claims, labelling them as false. The misleading reports have been traced to viral social media posts and unverified weather forecasts circulated on various platforms. In a statement earlier this week, the IMD warned the public and media outlets against spreading unverified information.