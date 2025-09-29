Christchurch Durga Puja celebrates with rituals, dance and community spirit

The sound of dhaak, the fragrance of incense and the sight of a pandal draped in red, gold and yellow fabric transported the Bengali community in Christchurch to the heart of Kolkata this September.

1 6

ADVERTISEMENT

For the fourth year, Bangliana Multicultural Christchurch organised Durga Puja, bringing together rituals, food and cultural programmes to recreate Bengal’s biggest festival away from home.

2 6

The three-day celebrations began on September 26 with the unveiling of a Durga idol sourced from Kolkata.

3 6

The pandal, adorned with fabric and fairy lights, set the stage for rituals that mirrored those in Bengal. Women from the organisation prepared bhog to offer the goddess, continuing the age-old tradition of community cooking.

4 6

The following day, devotees offered Pushpanjali after the morning puja and participated in a grand aarti.

A traditional Bengali buffet followed, with khichudi, alur dum, cholar dal, pakora, rice kheer, gulab jamun and jalebi on the menu.

Children enjoyed bouncy castles, while the afternoon cultural programme showcased talents across Christchurch, from classical and folk dance to music and instruments.

5 6

Among the performers were sisters Sahi and Shreya Roy Bhowmick, who also co-hosted the event, sharing their passion for Bharatanatyam and their cultural heritage.

The celebrations concluded with Sandhi Puja, Sindoor Khela, and a spirited dhaak competition that drew enthusiastic participation.

A special performance by the Dekaworwor West African Drum Group brought a global touch to the festivities, with rhythmic beats prompting spontaneous dancing.

6 6

Since its inscription in 2021 on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list, Durga Puja has been celebrated with renewed vigour both in Bengal and among probashi communities. In Christchurch, the festival has become a cultural anchor, weaving together devotion, art and togetherness in the spirit of home.

Inputs by Sahu Roy Bhowmick