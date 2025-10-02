In pictures: Sindoor khela and dhunuchi naach mark Dashami at Baghbazar Sarbojonin

1 5 Images by Amit Datta

ADVERTISEMENT

Baghbazar Sarbojonin, one of north Kolkata’s most celebrated Durga Pujas, hosted their traditional Sindoor Khela on Thursday afternoon.

2 5

The ritual, which marks the final day of the five-day festival, saw women in white saris with red borders exchanging vermillion before bidding farewell to the Goddess.

3 5

Baghbazar Sarbojonin, with a history of more than a century, draws thousands each year for its immersion-day celebrations. \

4 5

The morning began with pushpanjali and dhunuchi naach, where devotees swayed to the beats of the dhaak, holding incense-filled earthen pots in rhythmic patterns.

5 5

For many, Sindoor Khela is both a farewell and a celebration of womanhood.