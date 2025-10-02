ADVERTISEMENT

In pictures: Sindoor khela and dhunuchi naach mark Dashami at Baghbazar Sarbojonin

Women draped in ‘laal-paar-sada’ saris gathered at the century-old puja to bid farewell to the Goddess with vermillion, dance and devotion

My Kolkata Web Desk Published 02.10.25, 07:27 PM
Images by Amit Datta
Baghbazar Sarbojonin, one of north Kolkata’s most celebrated Durga Pujas, hosted their traditional Sindoor Khela on Thursday afternoon. 

The ritual, which marks the final day of the five-day festival, saw women in white saris with red borders exchanging vermillion before bidding farewell to the Goddess.

Baghbazar Sarbojonin, with a history of more than a century, draws thousands each year for its immersion-day celebrations. \

The morning began with pushpanjali and dhunuchi naach, where devotees swayed to the beats of the dhaak, holding incense-filled earthen pots in rhythmic patterns. 

For many, Sindoor Khela is both a farewell and a celebration of womanhood.

