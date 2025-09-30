Across Kolkata, devotees gather to offer Pushpanjali on Ashtami

The rhythmic chants of mantras, the fragrance of dhuno and the sound of conch shells filled pandals across Kolkata on Maha Ashtami, as devotees came together to offer Pushpanjali, one of the most sacred rituals of Durga Puja.

From neighbourhood pandals to some of the city’s biggest community pujas, the morning hours of Ashtami witnessed long queues of people dressed in their festive best, waiting patiently for their turn to fold hands, bow heads and offer flowers.

Priests led the proceedings with chants invoking the goddess, while volunteers guided devotees through the crowded pandals.

The essence of Pushpanjali lies in its simplicity. Each devotee holds a handful of flowers and bel leaves, which are offered collectively, symbolising surrender to the goddess.

In several pandals, the ritual was followed by distribution of bhog, turning the sacred morning into a community celebration of food and togetherness.

