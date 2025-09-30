Agomoni’s football-themed Durga Puja celebration in Tri-Valley, California, draws thousands

In 2017, a group of Bengalis in California’s Tri-Valley declared ‘Maanchi na, maanbo na’ — a refusal to drive over an hour to celebrate what is apparently their birthright: Durga Puja.

That chorus cry became the inception of Agomoni, a community that has since grown into one of the most vibrant probashi pujas in the San Francisco Bay Area, giving numerous Bengalis a slice of Kolkata’s parar pujo in their own backyard.

ADVERTISEMENT

From its humble beginnings at a senior citizens’ facility with a hundred families, Agomoni emerged into non-profit association with over 200 member families and a footfall of more than 6,000 people over a three-day festival.

The celebrations held against the scenic backdrop of San Ramon Central Park are steeped in the sights, sounds and flavours every Bengali carries in their heart —from the rhythmic chants of pushpanjali to the beats of dhaak, from steaming plates of khichuri bhog to the much-anticipated kosha mangsho and fish fry.

Agomoni mirrors the puja experience of Kolkata with all the quintessential elements – a Kumartuli idol, themed pandals (past editions have recreated the James Prinsep monument, Dakshineshwar temple and Legoland), bodhon, dhunuchi naach, sindoor khela and a cultural line-up that featured both local talents and international artists.

Over the years, the puja has grown to be more than a celebration; it has become an anchor for the cultural diaspora.

Agomoni’s identity extends well beyond Sahradotsav. The organisation is rooted in philanthropic activities. It partners with Mukti Foundation to support education and livelihood initiatives, including Agomoni Kishalaya School for underprivileged children of Sundarbans. It also organises blood donation camps with Stanford Blood Centre, food drives and art workshops.

Last year, Agomoni launched Utsavi, a social initiative dedicated to women fostering solidarity and empowerment in collaboration with Narika, an NGO that supports survivors of domestic violence.

As Agomoni steps into its ninth year, the community is gearing up for yet another grand pujo, themed ‘Shob Khelar Shera Bangalir Tumi Football’ – a nod to Bengal’s eternal love for the beloved sport with decorations inspired by football legends past and present, and an eye on the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.