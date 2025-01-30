MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Jharkhand: 6 'cyber criminals' accused of duping people with help of AI held in Jantar

Data of around 2,700 people has been found on a website created by the accused

PTI Published 30.01.25, 11:00 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Six persons have been arrested for allegedly duping people on the internet using artificial intelligence in Jharkhand's Jamtara district, police said.

The arrested “cyber criminals” are experts in software development and used artificial intelligence to develop malware, they said.

The accused, who were sent to jail on January 26, operated under the pseudonym ‘DK Boss’.

Several mobile phones, SIM cards, ATM cards, a drone and high-resolution cameras were among the items recovered from their possession, a police officer said.

The data of around 2,700 people was found on the website created by the accused, he said.

Investigation is underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Cybercrime Arrest Artificial Intelligence (AI)
