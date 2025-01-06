Yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Institute celebrates 30th foundation day

Patanjali Institute celebrated its 30th Foundation Day at the Yoga Bhavan Auditorium in Haridwar, with over 6,000 coordinators in attendance.

Patanjali Yogpeeth president Swami Ramdev and general secretary Acharya Balkrishna shared Patanjali’s achievements and outlined five key goals for the future, focusing on education, healthcare, economy, culture, and freedom from addiction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramdev criticised the education system for producing unemployable and morally weak youth. He announced plans to affiliate 5 lakh schools with the Indian education board in five years, offering a curriculum combining modern knowledge with Indian traditions like the Vedas and Upanishads.

The aim is not just to impart word knowledge to children but also subject knowledge, self-awareness, truth-based Indian identity, and a sense of pride in their heritage, the institute said.

The curriculum will not follow the “colonial” education model but instead teach about Indian history, highlighting figures like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharana Pratap, Patanjali said.

In healthcare, Patanjali will focus on preventing and curing diseases through yoga and Ayurveda.

The organisation claimed breakthroughs in treating chronic illnesses that it said were backed by 5,000 research protocols and 500 publications.

Patanjali is advancing healthcare independence through Patanjali wellness centres, research, and evidence-based Ayurveda, the organisation said.

Ramdev said that diseases are not natural and can be prevented through holistic practices.

Economically, Patanjali aims to reduce reliance on imports and promote Swadeshi products. It has invested Rs 1 lakh crore in education, health, and nation-building and mobilized 1 crore volunteers and 25 lakh yoga trainers to strengthen local production and reduce poverty, it said.

The institute aims to end economic exploitation and poverty in India, and save trillions annually by reducing dependence on pharmaceutical drugs.

Ramdev also called for reclaiming India’s intellectual and spiritual heritage.

He stressed on the revival of Sanatan Dharma, Vedic Dharma, and Yoga Dharma, which he said will inspire over 500 crore people worldwide.

He also raised concerns over the global menace of addiction, diseases, and moral degradation.

He proposed a value-based, yoga-centric lifestyle to tackle these issues.

Balkrishna praised Patanjali’s charitable contributions and research, highlighting efforts in Ayurveda, which he said has reached over 200 countries.

Patanjali employs over 500 “world-class scientists” to develop research-based herbal medicines, including juices and extracts like aloe-vera, neem and giloy, the organisation said.