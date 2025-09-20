World aware of nexus between terrorists and Pakistani state, says Randhir Jaiswal

The world is aware about the nexus between terrorists and the Pakistani state, India said on Friday, responding to several video messages that featured leaders of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group talking about retaliation against India's military strikes in May.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the messages exposed Islamabad's links with the terror groups.

"The world is aware of the nexus between the terrorists and the Pakistani state and military," he said.

"Such statements make it even more glaring. So, this is how we look at the visuals that you talked about," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing while responding to a question.

Several purported video messages were in circulation on social media in recent days that feature JeM leaders exhorting people to join the terror group for "jihad" against India.

In some of the videos, the JeM leaders also talked about the impact of India's military strikes targeting terror infrastructure.

In a video that went viral on Thursday, JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri said that Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir had issued direct orders to the Corps Commander of Bahawalpur and soldiers to attend the funeral of those killed in the Indian missile strikes on JeM's headquarters on May 7.

In response to the Pahalgam terror attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan.

The strikes triggered four days of intense clashes that ended with an understanding on stopping the military actions on May 10.

To a separate question, Jaiswal said India's consistent position has been that there is no scope for any third-party mediation in India-Pakistan issues.

"I clarify this that there is absolutely no role for third-party mediation in India-Pakistan issues," he said.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar told Al-Jazeera in a recent interview that when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio contacted him on May 10 for a ceasefire with India, he was told that it would be followed by dialogue with India at an independent venue.

Dar said that when he met the Secretary of State in Washington in July, he told him that all matters between India and Pakistan were a bilateral issue.

"When we met on July 25 for a bilateral meeting, myself with Secretary Rubio in Washington, I asked what happened to the dialogue. He said India says that it is a bilateral issue," the Pakistani foreign minister said.

