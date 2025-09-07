Woman dead, 18 injured after fire in 24-storey residential building in Mumbai's Dahisar East

A woman died and 18 persons were injured in a fire that broke out in a 24-storey building in Dahisar in north Mumbai on Sunday, officials said.

The blaze erupted around 3 pm in New Janakalyan Society at Shanti Nagar in Dahisar East, an official said.

"Thirty-six residents were rescued, of which 19 were rushed to different hospitals. Of the seven who were admitted to Rohit Hospital, one, a woman, died. One male from this group is critical. The condition of others is stable. Ten of the injured were taken to Northern Care Hospital, and one each to Pragati Hospital and civic-run Shatabdi Hospital," he said.

"The fire was covered from all the sides at around 4.30 pm and was completely doused at 6.10 pm. Cooling operations are underway. The blaze was confined to wiring and cables in the electric duct from the ground to the fourth floor as well as two common electric meter cabins in the basement," the official informed.

A probe is on to find out the cause of the blaze, the official added.

Initially, civic officials had said the fire broke out on the seventh floor of the building.

