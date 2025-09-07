Mumbai: Fire breaks out in 24-storey residential building in Dahisar East

A fire broke out in a 24-storey residential building in the western suburbs here on Sunday afternoon, civic officials said.

There were no reports of casualties in the blaze that erupted around 3 pm on the seventh floor of New Janakalyan Society at Shanti Nagar in Dahisar East, an official said.

The firefighting efforts are underway, he said.

The official said that the high-rise was smoke-logged, posing difficulties for firefighters.

At least seven fire engines and other emergency response vehicles were at the spot, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

