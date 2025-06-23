Wildlife Institute flags low yoga day attendance, threatens salary withhold

Citing poor attendance at the International Yoga Day event on June 21, the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has warned of withholding this month's salary of employees, who did not attend the programme without prior information, sources on Monday said.

WII Director Virendra Tiwari, however, told PTI that the administration had sent a routine e-mail to the staff.

"No such action is proposed," he said.

The administration of the Dehradun-based institute in an internal email expressed concern over the "poor attendance" at the June 21 event despite repeated notices issued by the WII and communications from the Environment Ministry. "Please note that while the WII ensures the timely disbursement of monthly salaries/emoluments to over 600 employees (including researchers), about 75 individuals participated in this important national event," read the email sent to all employees on Monday.

"All those who were absent on the International Yoga Day without prior intimation are required to submit a written explanation for their absence,” it said.

The administration directed the permanent and contractual staff to submit the explanations to their reporting officer or the deputy registrar.

According to the communication, the finance officer has been asked to "withhold the release of June 2025 salary" until the attendance record, tour details or valid written explanations are received and verified.

The International Yoga Day celebrated on June 21 every year is promoted by the government as a nationwide wellness initiative.

While the Central government employees are routinely encouraged to join the celebration, the participation usually remains voluntary.

