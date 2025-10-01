Wife of jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk appeals to President Murmu for ‘unconditional release’

Gitanjali Angmo, wife of detained activist Sonam Wangchuk, has written to President Droupadi Murmu urging her to consider the sentiments of the people of Ladakh in light of ongoing protests and her husband’s arrest.

The letter, also addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, calls for the “unconditional release” of Wangchuk, whom Angmo described as a “peaceful Gandhian protester” advocating for climate change action and the development of Ladakh’s backward tribal regions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonam Wangchuk was arrested last week in Leh following violent demonstrations demanding the extension of protections under the Sixth Schedule and statehood for Ladakh.

He has been charged under the stringent National Security Act and transferred to Jodhpur Central Jail.

In her letter, Angmo alleged a “witch hunt” against Wangchuk.

She stated that on September 26, Leh Inspector Rigzin Gurmet informed her that Wangchuk had been detained under Section 3(2) of the NSA and was being moved to Jodhpur.

ASP Rishabh Shukla, who accompanied Wangchuk, had assured her that she would be able to speak with him upon arrival.

"He also informed me that it is not an arrest as there is no FIR, but a detention under NSA," Angmo added.

Angmo said neither the call nor any explanation of her legal rights has taken place to date.

She also claimed that she has been placed under CRPF surveillance in Village Phyang, where she runs the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives.

Angmo, the founder and CEO of the institute, added that two members of HIAL had been taken into police custody over the past three days without any apparent legal authority.

Gitanjali Angmo wrote that Sonam Wangchuk was not allowed to take his clothes at the time of detention.

"I am not aware whether he has been given fresh clothes and basic amenities including medicines that he needs on a daily basis, especially after his fast of 15 days in September 2025 that has weakened him physically," she added.

Wangchuk's wife said she received a copy of the communication at her Institute on Tuesday, which informed her about an FIR and sought cooperation in the investigation.

"A full-scale witch hunt has been unleashed for the past one month in particular, and for the past four years covertly, to kill the spirit of my husband and all the causes he stands for and espouses," Angmo wrote.