Why did it take Modi so long to come to Manipur? PM visit evokes hope and despair in state

The 7km stretch from Imphal airport to Kangla Fort is lined with massive hoardings showcasing development projects worth ₹8,500 crore to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his long-awaited visit to Manipur on Saturday.

Security has been tightened around Kangla Fort in Imphal, which is to be Modi’s second stop after his public rally in Churachandpur earlier in the day. Streets have been cleaned, barricades set up and the city given a cosmetic uplift.

However, the mood among residents — especially those displaced by the ethnic conflict between Meiteis and Kukis that has been continuing for over two years — remains one of mixed emotions. For many, the elaborate hoardings and security arrangements are a stark contrast to the pain and neglect they’ve endured for

24 months.

A common refrain among the people The Telegraph spoke to was: “Why did it take Modi so long to visit Manipur?”

Residents also said the state desperately needs healing and reconciliation, a solution to the strife that has left at least 260 dead and over 60,000 displaced, besides altering the demographic landscape with communities forced to relocate between the hills and the valley.

They are, for now, waiting for what Modi has to say in his two meetings on Saturday.

Going by the reactions of the public, Modi’s visit has evoked both hope and despair in Imphal.

A sister duo --Laishang Thempriya (left) and Yumnam Sandhya from Moreh -- standing in front of the hostel building of the Akampat relief camp where they have been. Staying since May, 2023.

R.K. Blasna, an inmate of the Akampat Relief Camp in Imphal along with sisters Yumnam Sandhya and Laishang Thempriya, wants to be sent home to Moreh because life has been painful and difficult at the camp.

Blasna slammed Modi for showing up late. “He will not understand our pain. His family has not suffered. What purpose will the visit serve? I have no expectation. But if he can, he should immediately ensure our safe return and stay in Moreh. Life here is difficult.”

Khuraijam Khamba, another inmate, said people were upset because the Prime Minister didn’t come in the early days of the conflict, but now that he had suddenly decided to visit, they hoped he would announce steps to end the strife and send them home. “He is the PM. He is our mai baap.... If he goes without doing anything, our hopes will be dashed,” Khamba said.

Another inmate, P. Chiangkhei Singh, said Modi must visit the relief camps to understand the conditions in which the displaced were living.

Security in front of the Kangla in Imphal on Friday, the venue of PM's second meeting in Manipur on Saturday.

Most organisations and citizens have been demanding early rehabilitation of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) for some time, something which the authorities seem to have acknowledged by including it in Modi’s agenda on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will first interact with the IDPs in Churachandpur and then in Imphal, chief secretary P.K. Goel and BJP’s northeast coordinator Sambit Patra said in separate media briefings.

Both didn’t take questions on the proposed visit except divulging the itinerary. The state government revealed the identity of the “VVIP guest” who would be visiting Manipur only on Friday.

Several BJP members, however, said Modi’s impending visit had not evoked the excitement his trips usually draw.

“Everything will pass without a hitch on Saturday, but there is no denying there is dissatisfaction and anger under the surface over Modi’s delayed visit to the state. His action on Saturday and speeches at both venues will be closely monitored,” a BJP leader said, adding there is “less” enthusiasm among the people.

However, in Kuki-Zo-majority Churachandpur, the Kuk-Zo Council on Friday issued an appeal urging people to come out in great numbers in their colourful best to welcome Modi and the community’s resilience, adding that the Prime Minister’s visit “will open a new chapter of hope, recognition and meaningful engagement for the community”.

However, the Valley-based All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation, a Meitei outfit, said Modi’s visit was aimed at gaining “political mileage” instead of addressing the crisis. The CorCom, an umbrella body of six Valley-based militant outfits, had called a shutdown on Saturday till Modi leaves.