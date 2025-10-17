‘We want transparency and justice’: Rahul Gandhi visits Zubeen Garg’s family in Assam

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the family of singer Zubeen Garg in Assam, calling for a full and transparent investigation into the circumstances of his death in Singapore.

“The sooner the truth comes out, the better in Zubeen Garg’s case, as the family needs closure,” Gandhi said after meeting the family at their Kahilipara residence.

He made it clear that the responsibility lies with the Assam government. “It is the duty of the Assam government to transparently investigate and tell the family exactly what happened in Singapore,” he said.

“The family has lost Zubeen, and they only want the truth to come out,” he added.

Garg, 52, died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19.

When asked if he would push for a Bharat Ratna for the late singer, Gandhi said, “We want to honour him. But first, we want transparency and justice. What happened in Singapore, everybody in Assam should know it. And the sooner it happens, the better it is."

Gandhi reflected on the singer’s qualities. "It is very sad for me to come here under these circumstances. I told the family I would have liked to come under happier circumstances. Gaurav Gogoi told me that Zubeen said he was like Kanchenjunga, he truly embodied those qualities. He had wealth, success, and humility, which is something Assam should be proud of."

He stressed the demand for accountability. "It is the duty of the government to transparently investigate and tell the family exactly what happened. I and the Congress party are there to support them in every possible way and that we stand with them. I offer my condolences to the people of Assam who lost Zubeen Garg. I stand with them in this grief."

Gandhi paid tribute at the cremation site in Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati, offering a 'gamosa' and a wreath at the platform where Garg was cremated.

He was joined by Assam Pradesh Congress president Gaurav Gogoi, AICC general secretary and Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly Debabrata Saikia, and other senior state leaders.

The crowd shouted slogans, 'Justice for Zubeen' and 'Joy Zubeen', as Gandhi and party leaders sat on the ground for the ‘naam-kirtan’ prayers. Gandhi also planted a 'nahor' (Indian rose chestnut) sapling, a tree the singer cherished, at the cremation ground.

Singapore Police has said they do not suspect any foul play so far and that an investigation into the matter was underway, reported India Today.

The Assam government had formed an SIT to investigate the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma noted Gandhi’s visit came 28 days after the singer’s death but welcomed it, calling it “better late than never”.

"We had expected a senior Congress leader like Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi or someone else to be present at the singer's cremation," the chief minister said.