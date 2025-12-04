Madhuri Dixit named Odisha handloom brand ambassador in Rs 1.6 crore initiative

The Odisha government has spent ₹1.6 crore on expenses related to appointing Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit as the brand ambassador of Odisha’s handloom products.

In response to a question from BJD MLA Arun Sahoo, handloom minister Pradeep Bal Samanta told the state Assembly on Wednesday that the amount has been paid to the actress, who visited the state in August for the 11th National Handloom Day celebration and the Exhibition-cum-Knowledge Sharing for Textile Advantage (EKTA) event in Bhubaneswar.

The sum covered her travel, accommodation and other related costs.

The minister said her appointment aims to promote Odisha’s traditional handloom sector and bring it into international focus. “We are hopeful that Madhuri being the ambassador of the handloom products will help draw attention of the entire country as well as people from abroad on the rich heritage of the state’s handloom,” he said.

Samanta added that her association with Odisha’s heritage fabrics would boost the handloom sector and help showcase traditional craftsmanship, opening better marketing avenues for weavers.

During her visit, Madhuri admired Bomkai and Sambalpuri handloom crafts.