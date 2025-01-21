MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Was in shock after loss of milk worth Rs 250': Bihar man moves court against Rahul Gandhi

The resident of Sonupur village also showed the media a copy of his petition, filed in the civil court of Rosera sub-division, seeking trial of Gandhi under various BNS sections

PTI Published 21.01.25, 09:12 AM
Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi. PTI picture.

A resident of Bihar has lodged a case in a local court, alleging that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi caused him to drop a pail of milk resulting in a loss of Rs 250.

The bizarre development has taken place in Samastipur district, where complainant Mukesh Chaudhary claimed that he received a shock upon hearing Gandhi's "fight against the Indian state" remark last week.

Also Read

"I was in such a state of shock that my bucket full of five litres of milk, priced at Rs 50 per litre, slipped off my hand. Rahul Gandhi was threatening the sovereignty of the nation," alleged Chaudhary.

The resident of Sonupur village also showed the media a copy of his petition, filed in the civil court of Rosera sub-division, seeking trial of Gandhi under various BNS sections, including 152 that pertains to sedition.

It was not known whether the petition had been admitted by the court.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

