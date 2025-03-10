Voter lists are being questioned across the country: Rahul Gandhi demands discussion in LS on voter fraud

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the issue of voter lists on which several political parties have raised certain questions.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the entire opposition has been demanding a discussion on voter lists.

"We accept your remarks that the government does not make voter lists. But we demand a discussion on the issue," the Congress leader said.

"The voter lists are being questioned across the country. Questions have been raised by the opposition in one voice in every state, including Maharashtra," he said.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy said there were some flaws in the voter lists and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pointed out that voters with same EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity Card) numbers were present in Murshidabad and Burdwan parliamentary constituencies and in Haryana.

Roy said a Trinamool delegation was meeting the newly-appointed chief election commissioner to flag concerns on voter lists.

He also demanded a thorough revision of the voter lists, particularly ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal and Assam scheduled next year.

"There are some serious flaws. This has been pointed out with respect to Maharashtra, which had inflated voter lists. This was pointed out in Haryana. They are now trying to jump into West Bengal and Assam where elections are due next year," Roy claimed.

"Let the total voter lists be thoroughly revised. The Election Commission should answer to the country why some mistakes occurred in the lists," the Trinamool leader said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.