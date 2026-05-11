IMD forecasts six days of rain in parts of Odisha as low-pressure area over southwest Bay of Bengal intensifies

A low-pressure area formed over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Sri Lanka coast on Monday is likely to intensify during the next 48 hours and lead to light to moderate rainfall in parts of Odisha over the next six days, the IMD said.

In its morning bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the system was formed under the influence of an upper air cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Sri Lanka.

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"A low-pressure area has formed at 5.30 am over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Sri Lanka coast, with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level," it said.

The weather office said the system is likely to become more marked during the next 48 hours.

Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is likely at many places across Odisha over the next six days, while thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds may occur in several districts during the next four days, it said.

According to the IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre, 21 districts are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

An orange alert (be prepared to take action) was issued for Mayurbhanj district, while 20 other districts were placed under yellow (be aware) warning.

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