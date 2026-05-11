CJI Surya Kant launches ‘One Case One Data’ initiative, AI chatbot ‘Su Sahay’

India's judiciary on Monday took a major step towards digital integration and AI-enabled public services, with Chief Justice of India Surya Kant announcing the launch of the "One Case One Data" initiative and an AI-powered chatbot, "Su Sahay", aimed at improving access to court-related services.

Making the announcement at the outset of the day's proceedings, the CJI said the judiciary is commencing the "One Case One Data" initiative, which will integrate multi-level information from all high courts, district courts and taluka courts into a unified system.

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"We are commencing the 'one case one data' initiative with multi-level information of all high courts, district and taluka court details embedded. We look forward to developing an efficient case management system," the CJI said.

The initiative is expected to streamline case management by creating a more comprehensive and interconnected digital database across courts nationwide.

The CJI also announced the launch of "Su Sahay", an Artificial Intelligence-powered assistance chatbot integrated with the Supreme Court website to facilitate easier access to justice and court-related services for litigants.

The chatbot has been developed by the National Informatics Centre in collaboration with the Supreme Court Registry.

"We are also launching 'Su Sahay', an assistance chatbot for our website, developed by the NIC in collaboration with the Registry. This will provide a simple and convenient interface for citizens to seek front-end guidelines and guidance in accessing essential services of the Supreme Court," he said.

He also appreciated the efforts of Registry officials and members of the Bar in supporting the digital initiatives.

"My best wishes to the Registry and to the officers who have done this commendable job. I am quite confident that these initiatives will prove beneficial for all stakeholders," the CJI added.