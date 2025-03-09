MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 09 March 2025

Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS after chest pain, condition stable

Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS to enquire about Dhankhar's condition

PTI Published 09.03.25, 10:02 AM
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. PTI picture.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the AIIMS here early Sunday after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain, sources said.

The 73-year-old was taken to the hospital around 2 am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dhankhar was admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) under Dr Rajiv Narang, Head of Department of Cardiology at AIIMS.

He is stable and under observation, a source said, adding a group of doctors is monitoring his condition.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda visited AIIMS to enquire about Dhankhar's condition.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospital Health AIIMS
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Syria: Over 1000 dead after clashes between security forces and Bashar Assad loyalists

Lebanese legislator Haidar Nasser, said that people were fleeing from Syria for safety in Lebanon
Former WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan.
Quote left Quote right

Intense work for short periods is possible, it is not sustainable in the long run

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT