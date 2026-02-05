Leopard attacks force closure of eight schools in Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district

The Uttarakhand government has declared a holiday in eight schools at Sindhravani in Rudraprayag district on Wednesday and Thursday over fear of leopards that have strayed into the area and attacked several villagers.

According to an official order, government primary schools in Chamseel, Sari, Sindravani, Jjjalimath, Chhinka and Hiloridhar, as well as a government higher secondary school in Chhinka and Janata High School in Kakorakhal, will remain closed for two days. The anganwadi centres in these areas will also remain shut for two days.

Sources said the holiday might be extended if the leopards were not caged.

Zilla panchayat member Jaywardhan Kandpal said on Wednesday morning: “A leopard snatched a five-year-old child from the lap of his mother and disappeared into the forest on Monday evening. Over 12 hours have passed since then. We are looking for the child, but don’t have much hope now.”

“Human-animal conflict is on the rise in the area. The leopards have injured at least four villagers in the last 15 days. We have made several representations to the forest department and district administrative officers. They assure us of action and forget about it,” he added.

Hemant Singh Bist, a resident of Sindravani village and father of the missing boy Daksh, said a leopard appeared out of nowhere, pounced on the child and dragged him into the forest. “It happened so fast that nobody could react,” he said.

Village panchayat chief Pushpa Devi said the hamlet had witnessed multiple leopard attacks since December. “It is a new phenomenon in our area. Earlier, leopard attacks were isolated incidents here, but they have become more frequent this winter,” she said.

She said at least four leopards had been roaming in the area for the last two months.