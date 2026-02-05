Jammu MLAs clash in assembly over Pir Panjal identity remark by BJP leader

Jammu’s fragile unity came under fresh strain after legislators from the province clashed in the Assembly on Wednesday over leader of the Opposition Sunil Sharma’s remark that the Muslim-majority Pir Panjal region had no separate identity and was being used to divide Jammu for the “greater Kashmir project”.

Pir Panjal and the Chenab Valley are demanding a National Law University in their respective areas following protests in Jammu’s Hindu heartland seeking the university in their backyard. Chief minister Omar Abdullah had earlier proposed setting up the university in Kashmir.

Sharma, a senior BJP leader, on Tuesday triggered a row after he claimed Pir Panjal had no separate identity. He called it a conspiracy to divide Jammu.

Pir Panjal comprises two border districts — Poonch and Rajouri. The Chenab Valley has three districts — Ramban, Doda and Kishtwar. While Sharma is from Kishtwar, it is unclear whether he also opposes the existence of the Chenab Valley region.

The remarks infuriated the MLAs from Pir Panjal, including deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary, who is from the region. The legislators disrupted the proceedings of the House and sought an apology from Sharma. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather briefly adjourned the House.

Sharma refused to apologise and iterated that Pir Panjal had no separate existence.

“Attempts are being made to create separate regional identities which challenge the historical and cultural unity of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sharma told reporters.