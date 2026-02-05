MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Udhampur encounter ends with two Jaish militants killed in cave blast operation

Security forces use explosives, drones, paratroopers and dog squads after inputs lead to hideout as parallel Kishtwar operation claims another militant

Muzaffar Raina Published 05.02.26, 04:43 AM
Udhampur encounter

Representational picture

Security forces on Wednesday killed two Jaish-e-Mohammed militants hiding in a cave in Udhampur district of Jammu, blowing up its entrance with a large quantity of explosives.

Several powerful blasts ripped through the forest before the forces launched the final assault.

The operation to flush out the militants was launched on Tuesday after security forces received inputs about their presence.

The militants made a desperate attempt to escape but were killed after reinforcements from paratroopers and a dog squad were rushed to the spot. Drones helped in pinpointing the location. Officials identified the deceased militants as Rubani alias Abu Mavia, a Jaish commander active in the area for several years.

Later in the evening, the army achieved success in the fortnight-long operation in Jammu’s Kishtwar. One terrorist was killed and one or two militants are at large.

