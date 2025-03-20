US returns 588 antiquities to India, 297 received in 2024, says government

As many as 588 antiquities have been repatriated to India from the US so far, out of which 297 were received in 2024, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said this in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha.

He was asked the number of "looted or stolen artifacts" expected to be repatriated under US-India Cultural Property Agreement to prevent illicit trade of antiquities.

"Cultural Property Agreement (CPA) has been signed with the United States of America (USA) to prevent smuggling of Indian antiquities. Agreement, being preventive in nature, has no timelines or target numbers. So far, 588 antiquities have been repatriated from USA, out of which 297 were received in 2024," he stated.

The Union minister was also asked whether the government plans to collaborate with international organisations or other nations to strengthen India's efforts in recovering stolen antiquities.

"India collaborates with different international organisations, including UNESCO and INTERPOL, as per requirement. The CPA has provision for fostering cooperation and mutual understanding in the matters of technical assistance, illicit trade and pillage of cultural property," he added.

In a separate query, he was asked whether the government has observed a "resurgence of ancient sects," particularly during events like the Kumbh Mela.

The Kumbh Mela is a significant Hindu pilgrimage festival and one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, where millions of devotees converge to bathe in sacred rivers. During this event, many ancient sects, spiritual organisations and religious leaders come together, often showcasing rituals, traditions and practices that have been passed down through centuries, Shekhawat said.

"The resurgence of ancient sects in India is driven by factors such as a growing interest in cultural and spiritual heritage coupled with the search for deeper meaning amid modern religious challenges," he said.

Social media and religious tourism have also played a role in spreading awareness of these sects. This revival is significant in contemporary society as it helps to preserve traditional practices, offers an alternative to materialism, fosters social cohesion and strengthens national pride in India's cultural roots, the minister said.

