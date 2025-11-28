‘Urbanisation stripping poor of land’: civil society calls for umbrella retrieval law

New Delhi: A civil society organisation working on the issue of land rights violations on Thursday alleged that lands were being taken away from marginalised communities in the name of urbanisation and developmental activities.

They also proposed a law for retrieval and equitable distribution. All India Forum for Women Intellect (AIFWI) — a network of over 150 women scholars, writers and activists — suggested that the Union government should bring an overarching law to recognise land as a source of livelihood and have provisions for retrieving the underutilised and wrongly acquired land and equitably distribute them among the marginalised sections.

AIFWI convenor P. Sivakami told the media that the push for industrialisation and urbanisation has led to marginalised sections losing access to the community

land and the land under their ownership.

She quoted the Land Conflict Watch report of 2020 that found 26.8 lakh hectares of common or forest land have been transferred into state-led land banks, often sidelining community rights. On the other hand, 50 to 60 per cent of people are landless or own no farmland in the country.

She said land ownership is critical to livelihood, dignity and identity in India. The Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and forest dwellers are largely the victims in the process of acquisition of community and forest land.

Sivakami said a substantial portion of cultivable land in several states is held under religious endowments, particularly temple lands. Historically, these lands were intended for public and charitable use. However, they are now under encroachment or lease. These lands are cultivated by landless Dalits and marginalised tenant farmers who lack legal tenure or security.

“We feel that the government must pass an umbrella law to ensure the marginalised sections get land and dignity in life,” she said.