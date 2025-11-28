Kerala refuses to implement Centre’s labour codes after unions mount stiff opposition

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has decided not to enforce the Centre’s four new labour codes following stiff opposition from the trade unions.

Labour minister V. Sivankutty reiterated that Kerala had already conveyed its displeasure with the implementation of the labour codes last month, when Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya had invited him to a meeting in New Delhi.

A day after a nationwide protest was held against the implementation of new labour codes, Kerala decided not to cooperate with the Centre after holding a meeting with the central trade union leaders in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Apart from Sivankutty, the meeting was also attended by the labour secretary, Citu, INTUC, AITUC, BMS, STC and UTUC office-bearers. The meeting decided to urge the Centre to stop implementing the labour codes.

Trade union leaders feel that the Centre’s decision would result in weakening job security, collective bargaining and related labourer protections.

“The state has decided to hold a labour conclave on December 19. The conclave will focus on discussing the implementation of a separate labour law and Kerala’s potential involvement in the Centre’s labour codes. We have decided to invite labour ministers from other states who are opposing the labour codes. Kerala is expecting to invite 100 members as a delegation towards the labour conclave,” said Sivankutty.

The state has also decided to seek advice from legal and policy experts.

After the labour conclave, Sivankutty will meet Mandaviya to request him to withdraw the decision.