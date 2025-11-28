Agartala sees show of strength as new regional bloc vows to ‘come together as one’

The One North East, a political initiative launched in Delhi early this month to unite regional forces, held its first public rally in Agartala on Thursday, drawing a massive turnout and key leaders from across the region.

Prominent regional leaders had unveiled the platform on November 4, outlining their vision to create “a single political platform to represent and amplify the collective aspirations of the Northeast”. Two major players behind the initiative — the NPP and the Tipra Motha — are allies of the BJP, with the NPP heading the Meghalaya government alongside the BJP and the Tipra Motha being part of the BJP-led government in Tripura.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday’s One North East Thansa (Unity) Rally was attended by Meghalaya chief minister and NPP president Conrad K. Sangma; NPP working president James P. K. Sangma; Daniel Langthasa of the People’s Party (Assam); Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma; former BJP spokesperson Mmhonlumo Kikon;

former Manipur Speaker Hemochandra Singh; ex-rebel leader R. K. Meghen; and Ajoy Edwards of the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front.

Addressing the gathering, Conrad Sangma stressed the need for regional unity, saying the Northeast must “come together as one”.