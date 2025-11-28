Home of Jammu journalist flattened amid encroachment claim, sparks civil society anger

The Jammu administration on Thursday demolished the home of a journalist in the city that they claimed was built on an encroached land, a charge he said masked revenge for speaking truth to power.

The administration razed the modest home of Arfaz Ahmad Daing, who runs digital news portal Nees Seher India. Daing said he was bruised and later taken to a police station along with his two brothers while his house was being bulldozed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The demolition triggered outrage, with several civil society members asking why Daing’s home was targeted while several high-profile politicians, who had allegedly built homes on state land, were spared.

Daing said officials of Jammu Development Authority arrived with four bulldozers to demolish his home along with 700-800 police and security force officials, suggesting it was proof that ulterior motives prompted the demolition.

“I was not allowed to make a phone call. I was bruised. I said if you have to destroy it, do it, but it is my job as a journalist to inform... allow me to do it,” he told reporters.

A video showed dozens of policemen monitoring the demolition and preventing him from doing a live commentary after the house was pulverised.

“They want to teach journalists and social activists a lesson, those who want to do their work sincerely. If you are a sycophant, you are safe, but if you show truth, this will happen to you,” Daing said.

An official said the house stood on encroached land and the demolition was part of a drive targeting encroachers.

Daing, however, said his family had been living there for 40 years and had been served no notice. He said his home was selectively targeted.

“Team of 100s, fleet of JCBs, all this to demolish just 1 house! No this is not a demolition drive against the Drug mafia, an OGW or Terrorist, BUT A JOURNALIST. While most of the state land in #Jammu is encroached by BJP leaders, a common man pays the price for speaking truth!” Gulvinder@rebelliousdogra, a prominent social media handle in Jammu, posted on X.

Jammu-based lawyer Sheikh Shakeel said the drive would have had meaning if “big fish” were targeted.

The lawyer asked the Jammu Development Authority to verify the legal status of BJP-leader-turned Ladakh lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta’s house in Excelsior Colony.