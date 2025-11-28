Murmu urges Odisha MLAs to mind conduct and speech in first-ever address to Assembly

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday urged members of the Odisha Assembly to remain mindful of their conduct and speech, reminding them that elected representatives are expected to set an example for the people who place their trust in them.

“Acharan (behaviour) and ucharana (spoken word) are very important for a public representative. As you are the leaders, people will follow you. This will help in nation-building,” she told the legislators. This was the first-ever address by a President to the Odisha Assembly.

Highlighting the increasing public scrutiny enabled by technology, the President said: “In this age of technology, what you say and do is being closely watched. I am happy that the Odisha legislature has become paperless.” Murmu, who served two terms as an MLA and was a cabinet minister in the BJP-BJD coalition government from 2000 to 2004, recalled her long association with the Assembly, saying she began her political journey within its walls.

The President reminded the MLAs that they are accountable to the people who elected them. “The Sasanara dori (strings of power) are always in the hands of the people. They have given that power to all of you. People have sent you here with great hope. It is our duty to bring smiles to their faces. You need to serve the poor, the person standing at the last mile,” she emphasised.

Political observers said the President’s remarks carried a subtle message in light of recent incidents of repeated adjournments, disorderly conduct and members climbing onto the Speaker’s podium or using unparliamentary language.

Murmu, who began her public life as an MLA in 2000, turned emotional while recalling her early years. “I feel nostalgic. This House has taught me everything. Whatever I am today is because of this Assembly and because of the blessings of the people of the state and Lord Jagannath,” she said, describing her visit as a “homecoming.”

She noted that the Assembly had shaped her career. “The Odisha Assembly laid the foundation of my public life. I learnt a lot as a member and then as a minister. I asked questions and gave answers. Today, that experience is helping me. Whatever success I have achieved, the credit goes to this House. I have addressed many state legislatures, but addressing the Odisha Assembly is unique.”

The President also invoked Odisha’s rich history, recalling emperor Ashoka’s transformation after the Kalinga war and the 1817 Paika rebellion, which she described as India’s first freedom struggle. She said the state made steady progress after becoming a separate province in 1936.

Murmu highlighted the contributions of women to Odisha’s development before and after Independence, mentioning freedom fighter Rama Devi and former chief minister Nandini Satpathy. She said Odisha had never lagged in women’s empowerment, noting that every Assembly had women members and that both the present Speaker and her predecessor were women.

The President visited Room No. 11 on the Assembly premises, where she worked as a cabinet minister and briefly sat in her old chair.

Welcoming Murmu, governor Ganeshi Lal described her as a symbol of women’s empowerment. Chief minister Mohan Majhi called her the “daughter of the soil” and assured her that his government would continue working for the people. Former chief minister and Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik said Murmu was an inspiration and that her guidance was vital for preserving the soul of India.