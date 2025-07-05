UP: Man gets rigorous life imprisonment and Rs 16,000 fine for stabbing Dalit man to death

A court here has sentenced a 30-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for the murder of a Dalit man in 2020, officials said on Saturday.

Special Public Prosecutor (SC-ST Act) Krishna Pratap Singh and Assistant District Government Advocate (Criminal) Harshvardhan Pandey said the incident took place on August 14, 2020, in Ballipur village of the Mankapur area.

Rahul (20) was stabbed to death when he confronted Sumitra Nandan (30) and two others for repeatedly molesting his sister.

The victim's mother, Mainavati, had lodged a case against Nandan, Rakesh Chauhan and Abdul Qadir under relevant sections at the local police station.

According to the prosecution, Nandan repeatedly harassed the complainant's daughter. When Rahul confronted the convict's family, the three threatened to kill him.

Later, Nandan along with Chauhan and Qadir attacked and killed him.

Police arrested Nandan the day after the incident and recovered the murder weapon. After completing the investigation, a chargesheet was filed against all three.

Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Surya Prakash Singh on Friday convicted Nandan and sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 16,000 on him.

In case of non-payment, the convict will serve an additional nine months in jail. The court acquitted Chauhan and Qadir due to lack of evidence.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.