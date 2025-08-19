Jharkhand tutor accused of raping Class 10 girl in Palamu, booked under POCSO Act

A minor girl was allegedly raped by a coaching centre instructor at Panki in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The accused went absconding soon after a case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Medininagar Mahila Thana on Tuesday, officer-in-charge Rupa Bakhla said.

The victim, a student of class 10, was taking coaching under the accused for last several months, police said.

Bakhla said a manhunt was launched to arrest the perpetrator identified as Tuleshwar Yadav.

The survivor alleged that the accused had been sexually assaulting her over a long period, which compelled her to narrate the ordeal to her parents.

Bakhla said medical test of the girl was conducted at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

