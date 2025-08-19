Congress to Prashant Kishor: ‘Reveal names of Bihar’s 2 extra districts you mentioned’

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Tuesday, took a shot at Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor after he claimed Rahul Gandhi might not know the names of the 40 districts in Bihar.

Shrinate wrote on X, “According to Prashant ji's secret information, the names of the two additional districts should be revealed by him!...”

Earlier on Tuesday, Kishore said, “Rahul Gandhi is 55 years old, but apart from during elections, he has never spent a single night in Bihar. He may not even know the names of the 40 districts of Bihar,” Kishor was quoted as saying by Aaj Tak.

Bihar has 38 districts.

Kishor also suggested that the Congress in Bihar has ceded space to its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). “The Congress has become a follower party of the RJD in Bihar and Rahul Gandhi is not going to benefit from such a yatra,” he said.

“Those who are taking out the Vote Adhikar Yatra today, were the same people who used to loot the most booths and steal votes earlier.”, he added.

Rahul Gandhi pressed ahead with the third day of his Voter Adhikar Yatra, walking through Gaya district on Tuesday.

The yatra, which began on August 17 from Dehri-on-Sone in Rohtas, is designed as a 16 day march against what he calls “vote theft” and flaws in Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

He was joined on different legs of the journey by RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and CPI(M) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said to ANI, "There are lakhs of people in Bihar who voted, their names were on the voter list, and their names were removed from the voter list... There is a partnership between the Election Commission and the BJP. They are stealing votes together... Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and the Election Commissioner are snatching your votes. Tejashwi, I and other leaders want to tell them that we will not let you steal Bihar's votes."

The yatra will cover over 1,300 kilometers and pass through more than 20 districts, ending in a rally in Patna on September 1. Some of the stops include Aurangabad, Gaya, Sheikhpura, Munger, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Darbhanga, and West Champaran before its finale in the state capital.