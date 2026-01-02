MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Two Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flights diverted to Gannavaram in Andhra due to fog: Official

The flights from Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, were unable to land in Hyderabad due to heavy fog and were diverted as a precautionary measure, says official

PTI Published 02.01.26, 01:13 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock picture.

Two Indigo flights scheduled to land in Hyderabad were diverted to Gannavaram Airport near Vijayawada on Friday due to adverse weather conditions, an official said.

The flights from Delhi and Mumbai, respectively, were unable to land in Hyderabad due to heavy fog and were diverted as a precautionary measure, he said.

"Due to bad weather conditions in Hyderabad, the flights were diverted to Gannavaram as they could not wait mid-air," Vijayawada Airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy told PTI.

According to Reddy, the diverted aircraft were carrying nearly 200 passengers each, adding that they landed safely at Gannavaram Airport.

Later, the flights would depart for Hyderabad after receiving the necessary clearances, Reddy added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Hyderabad IndiGo Airlines Andhra
