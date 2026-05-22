Noida dowry murder case: Madhya Pradesh HC orders second post-mortem, husband withdraws bail plea

Samarth Singh, the absconding husband of Twisha Sharma who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week in Bhopal, on Friday withdrew his anticipatory bail application filed in the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Samarth Singh has withdrawn his plea from the single bench of the high court comprising Justice Avanindra Singh, his counsel Jaydeep Kaurav told PTI.

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With the withdrawal of the application, Samarth Singh is left with no other option but to surrender.

"If he surrenders before IO, then they make a formal arrest and produce before a competent court within 24 hours, or seek judicial custody or police custody of the accused. If the accused surrenders before trial or remand court, then the court is bound to send a copy of the surrender application to the concerned SHO, who shall produce the diary and make an appropriate application in this regard," LiveLaw quoted Justice Avanindra Singh as saying.

The high court issued notice to former judge Giribala Singh on pleas seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail in the case.

The anticipatory bail application was filed before the high court on Thursday after a subordinate court turned down his plea last week.

The single bench of Justice Singh has fixed the hearing in the case for May 25.

The high court on May 22 also allowed a second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma, who was found dead at her marital home in Bhopal.

The fresh post-mortem will be carried out by a team of doctors at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The order came after Madhya Pradesh government submitted that it will make arrangements for the team of doctors to be constituted by the Director of AIIMS Delhi to come to Bhopal.

Singh's mother Giribala Singh, current chairperson of the Bhopal Consumer Court, was granted anticipatory bail last week by a Bhopal court.

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She is named in the FIR registered in the death case.

Twisha Sharma (33) was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12.

After her family accused her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, police registered an FIR under sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with provisions of Dowry Prohibition Act against the deceased's husband Samarth Singh and mother-in-law Giribala Singh.

On May 21, the Bhopal police had issued the third and final notice to Giribala Singh for recording of statement in the case.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act against Samarth Singh and his mother.

Police have announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and also approached the court seeking revocation of his passport.