Trainee doctor jumps to death from high-rise in Noida Extension

A 29-year-old trainee doctor allegedly committed suicide on Monday by jumping from the 21st floor of a high-rise building in Noida Extension, police said.

The cause of the suicide is yet to be known.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Shavya Goyal said, "On Monday, at 14th Avenue, Gaur City 2, under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh Police Station, the man identified as Shiva committed suicide by jumping from the 21st floor. He was taken for treatment but was declared dead by doctors." "The deceased's family members were present at the scene. Further investigation is ongoing," the officer added.

According to police, Shiva was from Mathura and was doing an internship at a hospital in Greater Noida.

He had come with his family on Sunday to his sister's residence in Gaur City 2.

