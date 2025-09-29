MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Trainee doctor jumps to death from high-rise in Noida Extension

The deceased's family members were present at the scene. Further investigation is ongoing, say police officer

PTI Published 29.09.25, 07:00 PM
Representational Image. Shutterstock picture.

A 29-year-old trainee doctor allegedly committed suicide on Monday by jumping from the 21st floor of a high-rise building in Noida Extension, police said.

The cause of the suicide is yet to be known.

Additional DCP (Central Noida) Shavya Goyal said, "On Monday, at 14th Avenue, Gaur City 2, under the jurisdiction of Bisrakh Police Station, the man identified as Shiva committed suicide by jumping from the 21st floor. He was taken for treatment but was declared dead by doctors." "The deceased's family members were present at the scene. Further investigation is ongoing," the officer added.

According to police, Shiva was from Mathura and was doing an internship at a hospital in Greater Noida.

He had come with his family on Sunday to his sister's residence in Gaur City 2.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

