Sunday, 31 August 2025

Train services hit for over two hours on Mumbai–Surat route after overhead equipment snag in Palghar

The incident led to the cancellation and partial cancellation of a few trains, and delayed some long-distance trains, said officials

PTI Published 30.08.25, 11:38 PM
Help Desks have been set up at Vasai Road, Dahanu Road, Palghar, Boisar and Surat stations where Railway staff are guiding and updating passengers about their long distance train services.

Train movement from Mumbai towards Surat was affected for over two hours between Boisar and Vangaon in Maharashtra’s Palghar district due to a technical problem in the overhead equipment on Saturday evening, the Western Railway said.

The incident led to the cancellation and partial cancellation of a few trains, and delayed some long-distance trains, said officials.

Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Palghar District, said that a “high-tension wire of the railway” snapped between Boisar and Vangaon.

To reduce the hardship faced by stranded passengers, Kadam said they coordinated with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), ensuring that six more buses were pressed into service.

Railway authorities said train services resumed at 10:06 pm, nearly two and a half hours after the disruption. “Now it has been rectified and train movement on both Up and Dn line are normal,” Western Railway said on X.

Mumbai Central-Amritsar Golden Temple Mail (12903), Trivendrum-H Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express (12431), Mumbai Central-Jaipur Superfast Express (12955) and Bandra Terminus-Bhavnagar Terminus SF Express (12971) were among those long-distance trains that were held up due to the snag, they said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

