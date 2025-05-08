MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Traffic on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway suspended after heavy rains trigger multiple landslides

A flash flood also hit Ramban market but there was no report of any casualty, the officials said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 08.05.25, 12:26 PM
Vehicles stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, which is closed due to mudslide at Chamba Seri, in Ramban, Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Vehicles stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, which is closed due to mudslide at Chamba Seri, in Ramban, Thursday, May 8, 2025. PTI

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended early Thursday after heavy rains triggered multiple landslides and shooting stones from hillocks overlooking the arterial road in Ramban district, officials said.

A flash flood also hit Ramban market but there was no report of any casualty, the officials said.

According to traffic department officials, vehicular movement on the highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country, was suspended at 7.30 am due to multiple mudslides and shooting stones between Seeri and Nachlana, leaving hundreds of vehicles stranded on both sides.

Raja Adil Hamid, SSP Traffic, said, "Due to heavy rainfall, NH 44 is closed. Clearance has been started, and it will take time. Traffic has been halted at Jammu and Srinagar. I appeal to people to follow the advisory before travelling."

A major mudslide was reported from Chamba-Seeri near Ramban town while a flash flood was also reported near a hotel in Ramban market resulting in damage to several parked vehicles, the officials said.

They said incessant rains are presently hampering the road clearance operation by agencies concerned.

“Commuters are advised not to travel on NH-44 till the weather improves and the road is clear,” a traffic department spokesperson said.

The weather office has forecast a generally cloudy with light to moderate rain, thunder showers and gusty winds at scattered to fairly widespread places in J&K between May 8 and 11 followed by possibility of brief spell of light rain or thundershower at isolated places on May 12.

“Intense showers at few vulnerable places may lead to landslides and mudslides,” a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.

He predicted a significant rise in day temperature from May 13 onwards, mainly in Jammu division.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

