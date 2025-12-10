Karnataka plans bill to extend menstrual leave to students and transgender persons

The Karnataka government, which recently granted one day of paid menstrual leave per month to all working women, is now planning to introduce the Karnataka Women Wellbeing Leave Bill, 2025, which will extend the benefit to menstruating students and transgender persons, official sources said.

The bill aims to provide benefits to menstruating individuals engaged in educational institutions, private establishments, and services under the aegis of the government.

According to the draft, a "menstruating person" includes girls, women, and transgender persons.

Sources said the bill may be tabled during the ongoing assembly session, subject to cabinet approval.

Under the proposed legislation, every menstruating person is entitled to one day of paid leave per month in any government or private establishment covered under the act.

For students, leave of absence will be up to two days per month, along with a 2 per cent relaxation in attendance for menstrual-related issues.

The total number of menstrual leave days will not exceed twelve days in a calendar year.

The draft bill also allows menstruating persons to work from home if they do not wish to avail of the leave, provided the facility is available.

The legislation proposes the constitution of the Karnataka Women Wellbeing Authority to implement its provisions.

The chairperson of the Karnataka State Commission for Women will serve as the ex-officio chairperson of the authority.

The draft also prescribes penalties for violations. Sources said anyone who intentionally denies menstrual leave, discriminates against a menstruating person, or treats them as untouchable may be liable to pay a fine of up to Rs 5,000 per contravention.

The government had last month issued an order mandating one day of paid menstrual leave per month for working women aged 18-52 in permanent, contractual, and outsourced roles.

On 2 December, the leave was extended to employees in the government sector.

The order states that menstrual leave can be granted by the authority competent to sanction casual leave, and no medical certificate is required.

The leave should be recorded separately in the attendance book and cannot be combined with any other leave.