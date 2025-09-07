Torture case returns to haunt Kerala cops as victim demands termination, not suspension

A custodial torture case has come back to bite Kerala Police two years later, with the victim seeking retribution for the five cops involved in the incident.

Youth Congress leader V.S. Sujith was allegedly tortured by five cops at Kunnamkulam police station in Thrissur after being taken into custody for questioning police officers who had reportedly threatened his friends on April 5, 2023.

The CCTV footage from the police station surfaced recently after Sujith, 27, obtained it through the Right to Information Act. Sujith demanded that the guilty cops be terminated from service and not suspended.

“Only four of the tainted policemen were suspended from service on Saturday. The fifth policeman has since been working as a village extension officer at Thrissur. Our plea is that they should be terminated from government service. We will not rest until all five are terminated from service,” said Varghese Chowannur, a 56-year-old Congress leader who has been helping Sujith get justice.

Sujith, who works as a priest, said the Congress had decided to intensify its protest demanding punishment for the accused.