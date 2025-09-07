MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 September 2025

Torture case returns to haunt Kerala cops as victim demands termination, not suspension

Youth Congress leader V.S. Sujith was allegedly tortured by five cops at Kunnamkulam police station in Thrissur after being taken into custody for questioning police officers who had reportedly threatened his friends on April 5, 2023

Cynthia Chandran Published 07.09.25, 06:12 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A custodial torture case has come back to bite Kerala Police two years later, with the victim seeking retribution for the five cops involved in the incident.

Youth Congress leader V.S. Sujith was allegedly tortured by five cops at Kunnamkulam police station in Thrissur after being taken into custody for questioning police officers who had reportedly threatened his friends on April 5, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CCTV footage from the police station surfaced recently after Sujith, 27, obtained it through the Right to Information Act. Sujith demanded that the guilty cops be terminated from service and not suspended.

“Only four of the tainted policemen were suspended from service on Saturday. The fifth policeman has since been working as a village extension officer at Thrissur. Our plea is that they should be terminated from government service. We will not rest until all five are terminated from service,” said Varghese Chowannur, a 56-year-old Congress leader who has been helping Sujith get justice.

Sujith, who works as a priest, said the Congress had decided to intensify its protest demanding punishment for the accused.

RELATED TOPICS

Custodial Torture Kerala
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bead makers in trade crossfire: Artisans at risk, Varanasi firms confront US tariffs

The ancient city, which mainly derives its fame from its temples and silk sarees, is also one of the major centres of bead manufacturing. However, most of the beads are produced for exports, and the US is one of the principal buyers
Hazratbal in Srinagar on Friday. 
Quote left Quote right

Until now, I've never seen the use of Ashoka emblem in any religious institution

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT