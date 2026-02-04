Disasters killed 2,547 people in Bihar in 2024–25, drowning tops causes: Economic Survey

A total of 2,547 people died in disasters across Bihar in 2024–25, according to the state Economic Survey tabled in the Assembly, marking an increase from 2,140 deaths recorded the previous year.

Drowning accounted for the highest number of fatalities at 2,039, the survey said.

Lightning strikes claimed 305 lives during the year, up from 242 deaths in 2023–24, while 29 people were injured due to lightning, compared to 35 injuries the year before.

Fire-related incidents caused 143 deaths, 25 more than in the previous year. Heatwave conditions also proved deadlier, claiming 34 lives, up from 12 deaths in 2023–24.

The survey noted that Bihar’s geographic and climatic conditions make it highly vulnerable to disasters, with nearly all districts exposed to floods, earthquakes, cyclones, droughts and fires, and several regions facing multiple hazards simultaneously.

The extent of disaster-related losses depends on the type and magnitude of events as well as the vulnerability of the population, it said, adding that flooding and thunderstorms frequently affect the south-central and south-eastern parts of the state.

More than 90 people were killed in lightning strikes and thunderstorms in April last year, causing extensive damage to crops and houses. Nalanda district recorded the highest number of fatalities at 23 during that month.

Disaster Management Department Secretary Chandrashekhar Singh told PTI that prevention, mitigation, preparedness and response were crucial for an effective disaster management framework.

"Given Bihar's exposure to floods, droughts, thunderstorms, lightning and cyclones, the state government remains committed to disaster management and providing relief to affected families," he said.

The Bihar State Disaster Management Authority (BSDMA) is preparing to launch a statewide awareness campaign to educate people about potential risks such as floods, earthquakes and cyclones, he said.

"We will also roll out this campaign in schools so that students can learn about preparedness and how to deal with such situations," he added.