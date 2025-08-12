Tiger kills farmer near Valmiki Reserve in Bihar; forest guard injured, big cat later rescued

A 67-year-old man was mauled to death and a forest guard was injured by a tiger in a village near Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar's West Champaran district, a senior officer said on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Mathura Mahto.

Speaking to PTI, VTR Field Director Nesamani K said that the incident took place on Monday when Mahto was working in his farm in Ghoraghat village.

"Villagers suddenly noticed that he was missing from his fields and launched a search for him, during which they spotted pugmarks of a tiger where Mahto was working. They informed the forest officials. A team of forest patrolling guards immediately reached the spot and launched a search operation to trace Mahto," the official said.

"Patrolling guards found Mahto's body in a bush. When they tried to take out his body, the male tiger, which was also sitting there, attacked one of the patrolling guards and injured him, following which it fled," Nesamani said.

The injured patrolling guard was admitted to the nearest hospital, where his condition is stated to be out of danger, he said, adding that Mahto's body was handed over to the family members by the authorities concerned after completing all legal formalities.

"Later, a search operation was launched to trace the tiger as well. The male tiger was rescued near Ghoraghat village on Tuesday morning. It appeared that the tiger was old and severely anaemic. He needs to be rehabilitated. A decision will soon be taken on sending him to Sanjay Gandhi Botanical Garden (Patna Zoo) for proper treatment," the official said.

As per the report 'Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022', released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India on July 29, 2023, the VTR recorded a 75 per cent increase in tiger numbers from 31 in 2018 to 54 in 2022.

