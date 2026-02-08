MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Three-storey building collapses in Kota, fears of people trapped under debris

Rescue teams rush to Talwandi area after restaurant building caves in; five pulled out and taken to hospital

PTI Published 08.02.26, 12:01 AM

Screengrab

A three-storey building collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday night, sparking fears that several people may be trapped under the debris, an official said.

The incident occurred in the Talwandi area, where a restaurant was operating in the building. Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

So far, five people have been pulled out from the rubble and shifted to a hospital, officials said. According to initial information, some customers and employees were present in the restaurant at the time of the collapse.

Local MLA Sandeep Sharma, who reached the spot soon after the incident, told reporters the building had collapsed suddenly.

"There is a possibility that several people are trapped. The police and administration reached the site promptly, and rescue operations are underway. Some people have been pulled out," he said.

District Collector Piyush Samaria told reporters that teams were deployed immediately after the collapse.

"We received information about the building collapse, and rescue operations were started without delay. Five people have been rescued and shifted to the hospital so far. At this stage, it is not possible to confirm how many people are still trapped," he said.

