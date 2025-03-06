MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Third-year engineering student found dead in hostel washroom of IIT-ISM Dhanbad

DSP (law and order) Naushad Alam said the actual cause of death could be ascertained only after post-mortem

PTI Published 06.03.25, 06:32 PM
Representational image Shutterstock

A third-year engineering student of IIT-Indian School of Mines (ISM), Dhanbad, was found dead in the washroom of his hostel on Thursday morning, police said.

He was identified as Tanmay Prajapati (21) from Indoor in Madhya Pradesh, they added.

IIT-ISM security officer Ram Manohar said that Prajapati was living in the ninth floor of the institute's Aquamarine Hostel.

"Around 9.45am, his washroom was found locked from inside. When it was broken, Prajapati was found lying unconscious on the floor. He was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead," Manohar said.

DSP (law and order) Naushad Alam said the actual cause of death could be ascertained only after post-mortem.

"The body has been kept in the hospital's mortuary. It will be sent for post-mortem only after the arrival of family members from Indoor," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

