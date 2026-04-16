Teachers oppose Delhi University's online study leeway, foreign semester plan for students

Teacher representatives in the academic council of Delhi University on Wednesday protested against proposals to allow regular students to pursue 5 per cent of their courses through online platforms and start a programme for undergraduate students under which they can study one semester at a foreign university.

Amid protests by teacher representatives, the academic body meeting chaired by vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh ended abruptly. Three council members said there was no clarity whether the controversial proposals were approved.

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“The elected members expressed dissent and registered a protest against the imposition of a clause that permits students to complete up to 5 per cent of their credit requirements through online courses, including MOOCs (Massive Open Online Courses) and SWAYAM.

“The members opposed the proposal to start the practice of sending UG students for one semester to a foreign higher educational institution. The VC abruptly ended the meeting,” said a member.

The university issued a press release on the decisions taken in the meeting. It

was silent on decisions on both issues.