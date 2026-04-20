TCS Nashik harassment case: Engineer alleges accused said 'rapes take place because women do not wear burqas'

A woman engineer at the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) unit in Nashik has alleged sexual harassment, stalking and religious coercion by colleagues, prompting multiple FIRs and arrests by the Nashik Police.

According to her statement, which forms part of one of nine FIRs, the incidents took place between June 2025 and March 2026. She has accused five individuals of repeated harassment inside and outside the workplace.

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In her complaint, the woman alleged that some of the accused made remarks targeting her religious beliefs and justified violence against women. She said one of them told her that "rapes take place because women do not wear burqas".

She also claimed that derogatory remarks were made about Hindu deities. The FIR details incidents within office premises. The complainant said her team leader touched her inappropriately during training sessions.

In another instance, she alleged molestation in the pantry during Gudi Padwa celebrations. She also claimed that comments were made about her marital life.

She further alleged that the harassment extended beyond the office, with the accused stalking her on social media. Blocking them, she said, did not stop the contact, after which she approached the police.

The Nashik Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and arrested eight persons so far, including a female operations manager.

The charges include exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment.

Police said three teams have been formed to trace another accused, Nida Khan. One of the teams has been sent to Mumbra near Thane. Khan has filed an anticipatory bail application before a Nashik sessions court, which is likely to hear the plea on Monday.

In a statement, TCS said it follows a zero-tolerance policy on harassment and coercion. The company confirmed that the employees named in the case have been suspended.

It added that a preliminary review of its records did not show any complaints “of the nature that are being alleged on either our ethics or POSH (prevention of sexual harassment) channels”.

The company also said it has set up an internal panel and engaged external entities to examine the matter.