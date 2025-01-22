Tata Power Renewable Energy inks pact with Odisha firm to boost rooftop solar adoption

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Odisha Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (OREDA Limited), the state’s nodal agency for renewable energy, to accelerate rooftop solar adoption among residential customers.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to expand Odisha’s renewable energy footprint by implementing the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Yojana (PMSGY), a release said.

Tata Power manages power distribution in Odisha through its four DISCOMs in partnership with the state government. The scheme will be implemented through the DISCOMs which will play a pivotal role in bringing solar energy to households.

The MoU was signed by the OREDA Limited CEO Saidutta Biplab Keshari Pradhan and Tata Power CEO and MD Dr Praveer Sinha on Saturday in the presence of deputy chief minister K.V. Singh Deo and chief secretary Manoj Ahuja.

This collaboration aims to accelerate solar energy adoption through enhanced public awareness and seamless implementation of accessible and affordable solar energy solutions across Odisha. It aims to solarise 3 lakh households in the next three years, ensuring low-cost clean energy availability.

The company, along with OREDA and its financial/banking partners, will lead targeted awareness drives at high-footfall locations such as airports, malls and railway stations. To strengthen community engagement, the company will also develop educational materials on renewable energy benefits, conduct sessions for local vendors, and foster local technical expertise by training rooftop installation and maintenance.

Tata Power CEO and MD Dr. Praveer Sinha said: “We will support the PM Surya Ghar Yojana and are aligned with the state government’s vision of mainstreaming solar power.”

OREDA Limited will collaborate with TPREL on the promotion of public awareness campaigns on various platforms, provide guidance to government agencies, and conduct regular reviews to ensure the initiative’s success. The initiative will begin by focusing on key cities — Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Paradip, Berhampur, Sambalpur, Balasore and Rourkela and gradually expand state-wide.

OREDA Limited chief executive officer Saidutta Biplab Keshari Pradhan said: “With Tata Power’s expertise and OREDA’s resources, we will accelerate the adoption of renewable energy, empowering consumers and contributing meaningfully to the state’s energy goals.”