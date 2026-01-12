MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Taj Mahal to allow free public entry for three days during Shah Jahan’s 371st death anniversary

Graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal will be open to public from January 15 to 17, ASI officials say

PTI Published 12.01.26, 09:02 PM
Representational image

Free public entry will be permitted at the Taj Mahal for three days from January 15 to 17 on the occasion of the 371st Urs (death anniversary) of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, officials said on Monday.

During this period, visitors will also be allowed to view the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal, located in the monument's basement, they added.

According to a schedule issued by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the Urs of Shah Jahan will be observed at the Taj Mahal from January 15 to 17, corresponding to the 26th, 27th and 28th days of the Islamic month of Rajab.

ASI officials said the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal are opened to the public only once a year, for a period of three days, during the Urs.

As per the ASI order, free entry will be allowed from 2 pm till sunset on January 15 and 16, while on January 17 visitors will be permitted to enter the Taj Mahal from sunrise to sunset.

The order in this regard has been issued by Superintending Archaeologist, Agra Circle, Smita S Kumar, officials said.

The Taj Mahal remains closed to visitors every Friday as part of its weekly closure, they added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

