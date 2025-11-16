Suvendu Adhikari triggers fresh row over SSC recruitment, plays alleged audio of jailed TMC MLA

West Bengal’s already fraught teacher recruitment system has been pushed into another storm, with Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accusing the ruling Trinamool Congress of allowing corruption to thrive even after the Supreme Court struck down the 2016 SSC panel.

Addressing reporters in Nandigram on Sunday, Adhikari alleged that a jailed TMC MLA has been “collecting money for SSC appointments from inside prison,” and played an audio clip he claimed captured the MLA demanding payment from aspirants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Telegraph Online could not independently verify the clip.

The allegation targets the examinations held in September, conducted after the Supreme Court’s April order that annulled nearly 26,000 appointments because the selection process was tainted.

Adhikari suggested that instead of reform, the process has slipped back into the same pattern.

He said, “Tomorrow I will hand over all these details to the ED. This exam has again proved that this particular TMC MLA has been collecting money even from behind bars. They say Rs 50,000 is required. I have proof that Rs 15,500 has already been paid. I demand that this case be transferred to another state.”

The legislator, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on August 25 after a four-hour interrogation in Murshidabad, is lodged in Alipore Correctional Home.

Adhikari used the moment to speak directly to job seekers whose futures hinge on the SSC system.

“Bring the BJP to power. Like in other states, SSC exams will be held every year. You will receive the OMR sheet, and one copy can be taken home. If the BJP forms the government, the age limit will be relaxed — at least for the first three years,” he said, adding that he will push this proposal for the party’s final manifesto.

The Trinamool Congress hit back, accusing him of trying to sabotage the ongoing recruitment drive.

A senior TMC leader said, “Let there be a proper investigation into his claims, which appear to have been fabricated by Adhikari himself. He should not jeopardise the future of thousands of young candidates.”