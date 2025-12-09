Supreme Court warns EC over threats to BLOs during SIR 2.0: ‘Deal with situation or face anarchy’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed strong concern over reports that BLOs and officials involved in SIR 2.0 were being "threatened" in West Bengal and other states, warning the Election Commission that it must flag such incidents or “it will cause anarchy”.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi urged the poll body to take serious note of state governments’ lack of cooperation in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

“Bring to our notice instances of lack of cooperation, hindrances to work of BLOs and we will pass appropriate orders,” the bench told senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, who appeared for the Election Commission.

Dwivedi cautioned that if matters worsened, the EC might be compelled to seek police assistance—even though the police fall under state jurisdiction. Justice Bagchi, however, reminded that the poll panel cannot take the police under its control until the election process formally begins.

Insisting that the Commission had full constitutional authority to act against threats to BLOs and other field officers, Dwivedi reiterated its powers. At this, Justice Kant responded sternly: “Deal with the situation or it will cause anarchy,” calling the situation “very serious”.

Dwivedi also rejected suggestions that BLOs in West Bengal were under extreme stress or facing circumstances that could drive them to suicide, arguing they were responsible only for enumerating six to seven houses comprising around 30–35 voters.

Justice Bagchi countered that the work remained demanding. “It is not desk work,” he said, noting that BLOs must go door to door, fill out enumeration forms, and upload the data. “It is not as simple as it looks,” he added.

Earlier, senior advocate V. Giri, appearing for petitioner Sanatani Sangsad and others, highlighted allegations of violence and threats against officials engaged in SIR duties and urged the court to direct the EC to ensure their protection.