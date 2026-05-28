Supreme Court stays its order to seal structures within 100-metre prohibited zone at Delhi Golf Club

Granting "extraordinary indulgence", the Supreme Court has stayed till July 22 its order directing the New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Police to seal structures within the 100-metre prohibited zone of a protected monument near the entrance gate of the Delhi Golf Club.

A bench of Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N Kotiswar Singh passed the order after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Delhi Golf Club, sought time to respond and come up with suggestions.

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"Though the court does not find any ground for any rethinking, however, by way of extraordinary indulgence, the implementation of the aforesaid directions to the chairperson, NDMC, and Commissioner of Police, Delhi, is kept in abeyance till the next date of listing on July 22, 2026," the bench said.

In a hearing held on Wednesday, the bench had initially directed that all activities within a 100-metre radius of Lal Bangla I & II, near the entrance of the Delhi Golf Club, will be stopped.

The top court passed the order after noting an "alarming" situation that most of the monuments bear no semblance of any conservation work and are in dilapidated condition.

With regard to nine other monuments in the club, the apex court said there shall be no activity permitted within 20 metres radius of those buildings. This direction was also kept in abeyance by the court.

"Coming to the role of the ASI in not taking appropriate steps as per the requirements of the Act, by ensuring that no activity happens around the monument which is protected and has to be taken care of, we issue notice to the Director, ASI, as to why appropriate orders be not passed against him for such callous and casual approach in the matter where despite a monument being under the custody of the ASI, there is absolutely no work undertaken or action taken by it," the bench said.

The top court then directed the ASI director to file a personally affirmed explanation on the next date of hearing.

The issue of heritage sites arose in a case filed by Rajeev Suri, who raised the issue of encroachment of the Gumti of Shaikh Ali - a Lodhi-era monument in Delhi's Defence Colony.

Earlier, the apex court was told about the dilapidated condition of 10 ancient structures situated within the precincts of the Delhi Golf Club.

The directions were passed after examining a survey report submitted by court commissioners led by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan.

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